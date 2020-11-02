News

‘They must forget it’: DA’s opposition status is in danger, warn analysts

Steenhuisen and Zille’s wins could lead to the party struggling to woo black voters, they say

02 November 2020 - 19:56 By Kgothatso Madisa

The DA risks losing its status as the official opposition in the National Assembly after John Steenhuisen and Helen Zille emerged as the big winners during the party’s virtual conference at the weekend.

This is according to several political analysts, who believe the pair’s election was likely to alienate black voters – as was the party seemingly returning to liberal conservatism...

