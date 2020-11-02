We don't have to follow the media's rules, EFF tells Supreme Court

The EFF's R500,000 defamation battle over comments aimed at Trevor Manuel played out in court on Monday

The EFF should not have to verify information it publishes on Twitter in the same way the media does, the party told the Supreme Court of Appeal on Monday.



The EFF was applying to appeal against the Johannesburg high court order that declared the party had defamed former finance minister Trevor Manual when it said in March 2019 that SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter had been appointed through corruption and nepotism...