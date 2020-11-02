News

We don't have to follow the media's rules, EFF tells Supreme Court

The EFF's R500,000 defamation battle over comments aimed at Trevor Manuel played out in court on Monday

02 November 2020 - 16:55 By Franny Rabkin

The EFF should not have to verify information it publishes on Twitter in the same way the media does, the party told the Supreme Court of Appeal on Monday.

The EFF was applying to appeal against the Johannesburg high court order that declared the party had defamed former finance minister Trevor Manual when it said in March 2019 that SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter had been appointed through corruption and nepotism...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Judges question why disgraced advocate wasn't charged over R5m bribe News
  2. Former EC Development Council secretary heads to labour court to challenge ... News
  3. We don't have to follow the media's rules, EFF tells Supreme Court News
  4. ST Daily: Clinics, police station, businesses without power as storm rips roof ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
X