Bunny chow ad left consumer feeling queasy, but watchdog says it's in good taste

Dave Chambers Cape Town bureau chief
03 November 2020 - 12:06

An ad blaming bunny chow for indigestion is offensive because of the dish's roots in the days of indentured labour, a consumer told the advertising watchdog.

But the complaint about an Eno ad on Facebook was thrown out by the Advertising Regulatory Board, which said nothing in the ad “references apartheid, indentured workers, or any other human rights abuse”...

