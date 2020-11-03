Commercialising cannabis could be just the high to lift our feeble economy

The new bill has completely missed the boat to get our economy onto a good high, say academics and activists

Dagga can put the economy on a new high, but the draft cannabis bill has missed this opportunity entirely.



So says University of Pretoria’s Dr Tracy Muwanga, who was one of many speakers unpacking the Cannabis for Private Purposes bill that is up for public comment this month...