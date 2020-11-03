Dead-fish mystery in Cape Town vlei gives locals a lot to carp about

They've have been washing up for weeks, says one resident. Officials hope for answers in the next few days

A Cape Town vlei has begun spewing dead fish onto the sand near Kommetjie, prompting an investigation by government authorities.



A senior city council official on Tuesday confirmed a probe into the cause of the fish kill in the Wildevoëlvlei, which empties into the Atlantic at well-known Noordhoek beach...