Dead-fish mystery in Cape Town vlei gives locals a lot to carp about
They've have been washing up for weeks, says one resident. Officials hope for answers in the next few days
03 November 2020 - 20:39
A Cape Town vlei has begun spewing dead fish onto the sand near Kommetjie, prompting an investigation by government authorities.
A senior city council official on Tuesday confirmed a probe into the cause of the fish kill in the Wildevoëlvlei, which empties into the Atlantic at well-known Noordhoek beach...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.