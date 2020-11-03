Double death at Uitenhage school
Principal and deputy die within days of each other after testing positive for Covid-19
03 November 2020 - 11:11
A Uitenhage school has lost its principal and deputy principal after both died shortly after testing positive for Covid-19 as Nelson Mandela Bay continues to see a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases.
The city has seen a sudden surge in infections, rising from 194 active cases on September 27 to 2,513 by Sunday...
