Judge Nana Makhubele heads to court to prevent her suspension

Pretoria high court judge Nana Makhubele has urgently gone to court to prevent her suspension, saying she was not yet a judge at the time she was alleged to have committed gross misconduct.



Last month the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend Makhubele, pending an investigation into possible impeachment. This was because she had, after being appointed a judge, taken up the position of chairperson of the Passenger Rail Service of SA (Prasa) and has been accused, while there, of improper conduct...