Porsche used in cash van heist: 'Where do tsotsis get these nice cars?'

Brazen cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers blew up a money van in broad daylight in Johannesburg and then escaped with their loot in a luxury SUV and a Porsche.



The vehicles, both worth a hefty sum, were used as getaway cars to carry out the heist in Northriding, Johannesburg, late on Monday afternoon...