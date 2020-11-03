The bold and the hostile: Zondo loses patience with state capture witness
What stole the show was Yakhe Kwinana's evasiveness, and her hostility to evidence leader Kate Hofmeyr
03 November 2020 - 06:00
State capture commission chairperson Raymond Zondo’s patience on Monday was tested to the last degree by an “evasive” former SAA board member and audit commitee chair, and ex-SAA Technical board chair, Yakhe Kwinana.
Kwinana was grilled about her involvement in tender irregularities that took place at the state airline during her tenures in the three positions...
