The bold and the hostile: Zondo loses patience with state capture witness

What stole the show was Yakhe Kwinana's evasiveness, and her hostility to evidence leader Kate Hofmeyr

State capture commission chairperson Raymond Zondo’s patience on Monday was tested to the last degree by an “evasive” former SAA board member and audit commitee chair, and ex-SAA Technical board chair, Yakhe Kwinana.



Kwinana was grilled about her involvement in tender irregularities that took place at the state airline during her tenures in the three positions...