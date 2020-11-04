News

ANC and PA marriage in City of Joburg implodes, all eyes on by-elections

04 November 2020 - 13:22 By Mawande AmaShabalala

The ANC and Patriotic Alliance (PA) are embroiled in a finger-pointing match as their marriage of convenience collapses in the City of Joburg.

In the red corner is the ANC, accusing the PA of disregarding good governance and running entities belonging to the city like a spaza shop...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Do not intimidate witnesses': Bushiri bound by strict bail conditions News
  2. ANC and PA marriage in City of Joburg implodes, all eyes on by-elections News
  3. Pay R1.5m or go to jail, judge tells doctor who slashed payments to ex News
  4. Joburg residents thirsty for answers after three weeks without water News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Private jets, limousines and 'forex trading': Former SAA board member shocks ...
'Fat cakes' and SAA chaos: Zondo left frustrated by former board member ...

Related articles

  1. 'We are tired of sell-outs': Gayton McKenzie fires Joburg mayoral committee ... Politics
  2. 'I do not play with power': How Gayton McKenzie 'captured' key Joburg dept News
X