ANC and PA marriage in City of Joburg implodes, all eyes on by-elections
04 November 2020 - 13:22
The ANC and Patriotic Alliance (PA) are embroiled in a finger-pointing match as their marriage of convenience collapses in the City of Joburg.
In the red corner is the ANC, accusing the PA of disregarding good governance and running entities belonging to the city like a spaza shop...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.