Boredom, money problems, lack of support: why dropouts hit the bottle

Researchers hope to gain insight into at-risk youngsters to bolster intervention programmes

04 November 2020 - 20:26

Curiosity, family problems, experimentation and boredom are propelling young people towards tobacco and alcohol, a new study that surveyed school dropouts has revealed.

Friends influenced each other to drink or smoke and the financial support they provided one another fuelled binge drinking, as bulk buying made alcohol and cigarettes affordable, according to research published in PLOS One (https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0240690)...

