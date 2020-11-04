News

Joburg residents thirsty for answers after three weeks without water

04 November 2020 - 10:39

They call it "water-shedding", or an intermittent water supply, low water pressure and absence of water for the past three weeks in some suburbs in Johannesburg.

Residents in the Sophiatown, Northcliff, Westdene, Coronationville, Westbury and Melville areas said they have never before experienced water issues like this, and many don't know what caused the problems. ..

