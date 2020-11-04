News

KZN’s largest mental health facility is an ‘Esidimeni in waiting’

‘Patients are not being fed properly, staff have not been paid’ and donor funds are starting to dry up

04 November 2020 - 20:28 By Tania Broughton

A mental healthcare patient crisis is looming in KwaZulu-Natal, with the province’s oldest and largest non-profit organisation teetering on the brink of bankruptcy.

Durban and Coastal Mental Health, which is funded primarily by the provincial departments of health and social development, interfaces with more than 600,000 patients every year who either live in its hostels, or attend “daycare” facilities or workshops...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. KZN’s largest mental health facility is an ‘Esidimeni in waiting’ News
  2. Boredom, money problems, lack of support: why dropouts hit the bottle News
  3. 'Do not intimidate witnesses': Bushiri bound by strict bail conditions News
  4. ANC and PA marriage in City of Joburg implodes, all eyes on by-elections News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
Private jets, limousines and 'forex trading': Former SAA board member shocks ...

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | It’s time to break down the mental health stigma, not its victims Opinion & Analysis
  2. 168 staff and patients infected at Gauteng mental health facilities South Africa
  3. Life Esidimeni NGOs to be hauled in front of SIU tribunal South Africa
  4. ‘Not enough evidence’ to prosecute Life Esidimeni deaths: NPA South Africa
  5. SIU recovers nearly R700,000 from two disgraced Esidimeni caregivers South Africa
X