'Missing' bullet casings and witness statements 'key to unlocking Senzo Meyiwa murder'

The discovery of 9mm pistol at Cleveland police station calls into question what really happened the night the Bafana Bafana captain was gunned down

Desperate to fill in the blanks and solve a six-year murder investigation, police have narrowed in on missing bullet cartridges and witness accounts of what happened at the exact moment Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead.



Sunday Times Daily has learnt, through sources close to the investigation, that since police recovered the alleged murder weapon, a CZ-75 9mm pistol, at Cleveland Police Station in Johannesburg in August, a team of senior detectives has been re-examining statements of those who witnessed the killing in 2014...