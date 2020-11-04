Pay R1.5m or go to jail, judge tells doctor who slashed payments to ex

A wealthy doctor who told his ex-wife he was no longer "willing to fund you lying on your couch every day" faces two years behind bars if he doesn’t pay her R1.5m within a month.



The Cape Town specialist, who earns R3m a year and has an extensive property portfolio, reduced monthly maintenance payments from R63,000 to R10,000, telling his ex-wife to "go and earn your own money"...