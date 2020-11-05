Daveyton nanny accused of killing toddler claims she was real target and child's mom was behind it

The Daveyton nanny accused of murdering the toddler she was tasked to take care of has testified that she believes the child was killed in a botched murder plot, where she was the target.



Mannana Tsabane told the high court sitting in the Benoni magistrate’s court, where she is on trial, that the child’s mother, Lerato Mnguni, was behind the plot and had carried it out with the assistance of a neighbour who is a friend of hers...