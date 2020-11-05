Daveyton nanny murder trial stalls as her psychological state is questioned
There were delays on Thursday in the trial of the Daveyton nanny accused of murdering the toddler she was employed to look after.
A doctor who saw Mannana Tsabane the previous day, after she complained of neck pain, recommended that she be referred for psychological or psychiatric evaluation.
The high court sitting in the Benoni magistrate’s court was handed a medical certificate in which the doctor stated that she was physically fit but needed a consultation for her mental state.
This halted proceedings as the court deemed it best to establish if Tsabane was psychologically fit enough to continue or needed to consult with a psychologist about her ordeal.
“I don’t know if that means that we need to check if we are dealing with someone who is psychologically sane,” Tsabane's lawyer Tebogo Maimela told judge Herman Broodryk.
Prosecutor Salome Scheepers also expressed concern about the doctor's note, but added that the court had not experienced trouble with the mental status of the accused before.
She argued that if the doctor was under the impression that Tsabane could not stand trial, he would have indicated so in the medical report. But taking a cautious approach, she said it was best to rule this out because Tsabane could later dispute the outcome of proceedings based on the certificate.
Proceedings were adjourned for the legal teams to deliberate on the matter and establish whether the doctor should be called to testify.
Tsabane put her version of events leading up to the death of Langelihle Mnguni to the court on Wednesday. She believed the child was killed in a botched murder plot planned by the child’s mother, Lerato Mnguni. She believed Lerato was trying to kill her but her child had unfortunately died in the ordeal.
Langelihle was found suffocated in the family storeroom on October 18 2019.
Tsabane denied killing the child and said a neighbour and knife-wielding men had barged into the house, pinned her down and forced her to drink a poisonous substance before fleeing with the 21-month-old child.
A doctor who saw Tsabane after the incident testified that her wounds were self-inflicted and described them as a “poor attempt at suicide”. He said there was no evidence of her being poisoned.
The neighbour who Tsabane had implicated in the attack was subsequently cleared of wrongdoing. He testified in court and had a strong alibi for the day in question.
In earlier proceedings the child's mother described the trauma she endured on the day her child was found dead.
She described having a good relationship with Tsabane - who hails from Lesotho - and was puzzled as to why she would have harmed her child.
The doctor who wrote the certificate has been subpoenaed to appear in court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE