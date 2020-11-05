Daveyton nanny murder trial stalls as her psychological state is questioned

There were delays on Thursday in the trial of the Daveyton nanny accused of murdering the toddler she was employed to look after.

A doctor who saw Mannana Tsabane the previous day, after she complained of neck pain, recommended that she be referred for psychological or psychiatric evaluation.

The high court sitting in the Benoni magistrate’s court was handed a medical certificate in which the doctor stated that she was physically fit but needed a consultation for her mental state.

This halted proceedings as the court deemed it best to establish if Tsabane was psychologically fit enough to continue or needed to consult with a psychologist about her ordeal.

“I don’t know if that means that we need to check if we are dealing with someone who is psychologically sane,” Tsabane's lawyer Tebogo Maimela told judge Herman Broodryk.

Prosecutor Salome Scheepers also expressed concern about the doctor's note, but added that the court had not experienced trouble with the mental status of the accused before.

She argued that if the doctor was under the impression that Tsabane could not stand trial, he would have indicated so in the medical report. But taking a cautious approach, she said it was best to rule this out because Tsabane could later dispute the outcome of proceedings based on the certificate.