It was all white on the night at Cape Town high school’s unofficial matric ball

The incident points to ‘deeper racial issues’ at the school where ‘racism and hostility by some white pupils go unchecked’

An unofficial matric ball organised by parents at a Cape Town school has caused racial tension after it was attended exclusively by white pupils.



The event was organised by a group of Afrikaans-speaking parents at Brackenfell after the school was forced to call off the official matric ball due to Covid-19 regulations...