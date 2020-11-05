Patrice Motsepe donates R8m to Soweto schools, goes into self-isolation
05 November 2020 - 13:48
Businessman and philanthropist Patrice Motsepe has on Thursday gone into self- isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Motsepe and his wife, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, attended a dinner on Wednesday night where they met the person with Covid-19...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.