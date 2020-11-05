News

Patrice Motsepe donates R8m to Soweto schools, goes into self-isolation

05 November 2020 - 13:48

Businessman and philanthropist Patrice Motsepe has on Thursday gone into self- isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Motsepe and his wife, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, attended a dinner on Wednesday night where they met the person with Covid-19...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Patrice Motsepe donates R8m to Soweto schools, goes into self-isolation News
  2. Daveyton nanny murder trial stalls as her psychological state is questioned News
  3. Daveyton nanny accused of killing toddler claims she was real target and ... News
  4. KZN’s largest mental health facility is an ‘Esidimeni in waiting’ News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
X