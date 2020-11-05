SPECIAL REPORT | Despair to hope: this school’s zero-tolerance approach to gangs works

This is the fourth and last instalment of our series on Cape gangland schools, where dodging bullets is part of life

Kasselsvlei Comprehensive High School is in the heart of the Cape ganglands, but somehow it has managed to create a safe haven and gang-free future for many of its children.



Teachers believe their success in keeping children out of gangsterism is a no-tolerance policy, strict discipline, compulsory involvement in extracurricular activities and cooperation with post-matric skills-development organisations...