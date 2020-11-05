News

SPECIAL REPORT | Despair to hope: this school’s zero-tolerance approach to gangs works

This is the fourth and last instalment of our series on Cape gangland schools, where dodging bullets is part of life

05 November 2020 - 20:29

Kasselsvlei Comprehensive High School is in the heart of the Cape ganglands, but somehow it has managed to create a safe haven and gang-free future for many of its children.

Teachers believe their success in keeping children out of gangsterism is a no-tolerance policy, strict discipline, compulsory involvement in extracurricular activities and cooperation with post-matric skills-development organisations...

