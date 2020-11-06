3,000 mice, 550 guinea pigs, four rabbits dead as vaccine workers strike

Thousands of animals have been put down after workers refused to allow vets and staff access to them

More than 3,000 mice, 550 guinea pigs and four rabbits had to be put down as striking workers prevented veterinarians and other staff to access them.



The animals were at Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP), a state-owned animal vaccine manufacturing company, as workers embarked on a strike and denied veterinarians and other staff access to them. As a result, their health deteriorated...