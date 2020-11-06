News

3,000 mice, 550 guinea pigs, four rabbits dead as vaccine workers strike

Thousands of animals have been put down after workers refused to allow vets and staff access to them

06 November 2020 - 06:00 By Sabelo Skiti and Iavan Pijoos

More than 3,000 mice, 550 guinea pigs and four rabbits had to be put down as striking workers prevented veterinarians and other staff to access them.

The animals were at Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP), a state-owned animal vaccine manufacturing company, as workers embarked on a strike and denied veterinarians and other staff access to them. As a result, their health deteriorated...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Covid-19: where do soiled face masks and medical waste go in SA? News
  2. 3,000 mice, 550 guinea pigs, four rabbits dead as vaccine workers strike News
  3. Earmarked for terror: why Cape Flats kids join gangs, and how to save them News
  4. Kill or be killed: that’s the reality for kids in the Cape’s ganglands News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...

Related articles

  1. Cape braces for court fight over fate of Kataza the baboon News
  2. Joburg man arrested for shooting fighting pit bull three times South Africa
  3. Racehorse that died in chaotic groom protest 'hit a fence and broke its neck' South Africa
  4. 'They stabbed and stoned my horses': Fairview stable owner in PE South Africa
  5. Blood on the walls as violent neighbour kills small-breed dog South Africa
X