'Source' in Siam Lee murder case had her throat slit, hands cut off

The 23-year-old woman found brutally murdered and mutilated in Inanda, north of Durban, was a “source” for investigators during the 2018 hunt for murder victim Siam Lee.



Jessica Merle Leanne Weyers' body was found dumped at a sports ground in Newtown on Monday. She was last seen leaving an apartment on Pickering Street, near South Beach, at 5.30pm on Sunday...