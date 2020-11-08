A glimpse into the life of Wentworth's slain ‘drug queen’

The life of Simone Jasmin, a known drug-dealer, was marred with violence and controversy

Alleged drug queen Simone Muriel Jasmin died the way she lived, reduced to a statistic in a hail of bullets from a hired gun.



But was it her rise as leader of The Cartel gang in Wentworth, KwaZulu-Natal, and her association with a police officer, a gang turf war or the killing of a man linked to a powerful taxi family that finally claimed her life? ..