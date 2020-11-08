News

A glimpse into the life of Wentworth's slain ‘drug queen’

The life of Simone Jasmin, a known drug-dealer, was marred with violence and controversy

08 November 2020 - 18:04 By Orrin Singh and Nivashni Nair

Alleged drug queen Simone Muriel Jasmin died the way she lived, reduced to a statistic in a hail of bullets from a hired gun.

But was it her rise as leader of The Cartel gang in Wentworth, KwaZulu-Natal, and her association with a police officer, a gang turf war or the killing of a man linked to a powerful taxi family that finally claimed her life? ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. City Power appoints 129 contractors for emergency repairs News
  2. SANDF has no budget for life-saving field hospitals News
  3. Unisa performance assessment for lecturers questioned News
  4. A glimpse into the life of Wentworth's slain ‘drug queen’ News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
X