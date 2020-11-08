News

City Power appoints 129 contractors for emergency repairs

Contractors received letters of appointment this week

08 November 2020 - 18:05

City Power has complied with a court order to appoint 129 contractors as an interim measure to do emergency repairs to its crumbling infrastructure.

Judge Frank Snyckers ruled in September that City Power must embark on emergency procurement for labour contractors by using a closed list of bidders that had already been assessed...

