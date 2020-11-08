City Power appoints 129 contractors for emergency repairs
Contractors received letters of appointment this week
08 November 2020 - 18:05
City Power has complied with a court order to appoint 129 contractors as an interim measure to do emergency repairs to its crumbling infrastructure.
Judge Frank Snyckers ruled in September that City Power must embark on emergency procurement for labour contractors by using a closed list of bidders that had already been assessed...
