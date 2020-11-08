News

Endangered penguin chicks get a helping human hand after folks’ feeding failure

The birds' moulting is coinciding with their breeding, leaving them unable to hunt for fish for a month

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
08 November 2020 - 18:03

Imagine a neonatal ward for penguins, where hungry chicks (one weighing only 800gm) cling to life while being hand-reared by well-trained health professionals.

This is the fate of 16 of the birds after they were underfed and then rescued at the Stony Point colony in Betty’s Bay and in Simon’s Town in the Western Cape...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. City Power appoints 129 contractors for emergency repairs News
  2. SANDF has no budget for life-saving field hospitals News
  3. Unisa performance assessment for lecturers questioned News
  4. A glimpse into the life of Wentworth's slain ‘drug queen’ News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...

Related articles

  1. Oil spill teams on standby as Chinese tanker runs into trouble on Wild Coast South Africa
  2. Parts of Antarctica turning green due to climate change, study finds Lifestyle
  3. Hit the road: Four of the Cape's best day drives Travel
X