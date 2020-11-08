Endangered penguin chicks get a helping human hand after folks’ feeding failure
The birds' moulting is coinciding with their breeding, leaving them unable to hunt for fish for a month
08 November 2020 - 18:03
Imagine a neonatal ward for penguins, where hungry chicks (one weighing only 800gm) cling to life while being hand-reared by well-trained health professionals.
This is the fate of 16 of the birds after they were underfed and then rescued at the Stony Point colony in Betty’s Bay and in Simon’s Town in the Western Cape...
