Unisa performance assessment for lecturers questioned
Lecturers have an incentive to pass students: bonuses, says concerned academic
08 November 2020 - 18:04
An academic at Unisa has expressed fears that lecturers will be “pressurised to falsely inflate marks” as pass rates in modules are among the performance indicators that will be used to determine staff bonuses.
But the institution says each department determines its own performance indicators and academics have a say in how the performance management process works...
