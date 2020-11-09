If you think Cape Town taps will never run dry, think again, warn scientists

Dams are back to very healthy levels, but the Day Zero nightmare could become the norm, say scientists

The latest average dam levels for the Western Cape have once again climbed, after a very rainy weekend, to above 80%, with the three biggest dams all registering above 96%.



But such optimistic statistics should not wash away the Day Zero fears that stalked the province not so long ago: A group of scientists from Stanford University have warned that this extreme event, that affected millions of people, could become the norm...