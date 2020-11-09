News

IN PICS | Brackenfell braces as EFF threatens to descend on ‘racism’

Police had their hands full in what has been condemned as an attack on peaceful protesters

09 November 2020 - 19:59

Tensions are fraying in Brackenfell, Cape Town, in the wake of violent clashes on Monday, with the EFF threatening to teach “humility” to those who clashed with protesting supporters outside a high school.

This is where white pupils recently attended their own private matric ball...

