Psychologist can sue mining giant for 'maliciously' reporting her to HPCSA over manganese poisoning diagnosis
Linda Holden believes this was an attempt by Assmang to cover up her diagnosis that eight workers at company’s Cato Ridge plant had manganism
09 November 2020 - 13:29
After 12 years, a KwaZulu-Natal psychologist has been given court sanction to sue mining giant Assmang Ltd for “maliciously” reporting her to the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).
Linda Holden believes this was an attempt to “neutralise” and cover up her diagnosis that eight workers at the company’s Cato Ridge plant had manganism...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.