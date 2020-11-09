Psychologist can sue mining giant for 'maliciously' reporting her to HPCSA over manganese poisoning diagnosis

Linda Holden believes this was an attempt by Assmang to cover up her diagnosis that eight workers at company’s Cato Ridge plant had manganism

After 12 years, a KwaZulu-Natal psychologist has been given court sanction to sue mining giant Assmang Ltd for “maliciously” reporting her to the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).



Linda Holden believes this was an attempt to “neutralise” and cover up her diagnosis that eight workers at the company’s Cato Ridge plant had manganism...