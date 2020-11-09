News

‘They got away with murder’: families shattered as manganese ‘poisoning’ charges dumped

NPA provincial head says there are 'no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution'

09 November 2020 - 20:00

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will not bring criminal charges against a mining company owned by Patrice Motsepe's JSE-listed African Rainbow Minerals despite allegations of manganese poisoning dating back to 2006.

Assmang’s operation in Cato Ridge, west of Durban, was cast into the spotlight when 10 workers became permanently disabled after alleged exposure to high levels of toxic manganese dust in 2006...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘We think Joburg is too big to collapse – we thought the same of Eskom’ News
  2. As noxious air puts kids in hospital, council disputes alarming pollution data News
  3. ‘They got away with murder’: families shattered as manganese ‘poisoning’ ... News
  4. W Cape throws questions back at education department over Covid exam sites News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...

Related articles

  1. 'Manganism victims' losing hope News
  2. Labour court rules that Assmang retrenchments were fair South Africa
  3. Landmark finding gives hope to manganism victims News
X