‘They got away with murder’: families shattered as manganese ‘poisoning’ charges dumped

NPA provincial head says there are 'no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution'

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will not bring criminal charges against a mining company owned by Patrice Motsepe's JSE-listed African Rainbow Minerals despite allegations of manganese poisoning dating back to 2006.



Assmang’s operation in Cato Ridge, west of Durban, was cast into the spotlight when 10 workers became permanently disabled after alleged exposure to high levels of toxic manganese dust in 2006...