‘They got away with murder’: families shattered as manganese ‘poisoning’ charges dumped
NPA provincial head says there are 'no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution'
09 November 2020 - 20:00
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) will not bring criminal charges against a mining company owned by Patrice Motsepe's JSE-listed African Rainbow Minerals despite allegations of manganese poisoning dating back to 2006.
Assmang’s operation in Cato Ridge, west of Durban, was cast into the spotlight when 10 workers became permanently disabled after alleged exposure to high levels of toxic manganese dust in 2006...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.