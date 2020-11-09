W Cape throws questions back at education department over Covid exam sites
Province flags concerns around isolation venues where those with the virus are supposed to write
09 November 2020 - 20:00
The Western Cape education department has accused the national department of failing to identify isolation sites away from schools where Covid-19 positive pupils can write their matric exams.
Western Cape education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond was reacting to a circular issued by basic education director-general Mathanzima Mweli on Sunday, which stated that provincial education departments must liaise with provincial health departments to establish isolation venues at selected centres in the province...
