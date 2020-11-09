W Cape throws questions back at education department over Covid exam sites

Province flags concerns around isolation venues where those with the virus are supposed to write

The Western Cape education department has accused the national department of failing to identify isolation sites away from schools where Covid-19 positive pupils can write their matric exams.



Western Cape education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond was reacting to a circular issued by basic education director-general Mathanzima Mweli on Sunday, which stated that provincial education departments must liaise with provincial health departments to establish isolation venues at selected centres in the province...