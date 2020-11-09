‘We think Joburg is too big to collapse – we thought the same of Eskom’

Dilapidated infrastructure, electricity woes and drought could put the city on the verge of ruin, experts warn

Dogged by water and electricity outages, experts say the City of Joburg needs to act fast to catch up on infrastructure backlogs and prevent a disaster five years down the line.



In the past three weeks residents in the suburbs of Sophiatown, Northcliff, Westdene, Coronationville, Westbury and Melville have been struggling with water services, mainly due to a power failure at bulk supplier Rand Water...