News

‘We think Joburg is too big to collapse – we thought the same of Eskom’

Dilapidated infrastructure, electricity woes and drought could put the city on the verge of ruin, experts warn

09 November 2020 - 20:00

Dogged by water and electricity outages, experts say the City of Joburg needs to act fast to catch up on infrastructure backlogs and prevent a disaster five years down the line.

In the past three weeks residents in the suburbs of Sophiatown, Northcliff, Westdene, Coronationville, Westbury and Melville have been struggling with water services, mainly due to a power failure at bulk supplier Rand Water...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘We think Joburg is too big to collapse – we thought the same of Eskom’ News
  2. As noxious air puts kids in hospital, council disputes alarming pollution data News
  3. ‘They got away with murder’: families shattered as manganese ‘poisoning’ ... News
  4. W Cape throws questions back at education department over Covid exam sites News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...

Related articles

  1. Joburg residents thirsty for answers after three weeks without water News
  2. Water problems resolved at two Johannesburg hospitals South Africa
  3. VISHWAS SATGAR | Party politicians fiddle about with climate change while SA ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. IN PICTURES | Protest action for water, the unintended flint which led to ... South Africa
X