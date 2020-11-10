Dali Mpofu on Dimension Data equal pay court battle: 'Is BEE a scam to visit black people with more racism?'
10 November 2020 - 16:59
The unprecedented R271m equal pay court battle between IT specialist Andile Ngcaba and Dimension Data is really about whether black economic empowerment (BEE) is a scam, his lawyer said on Tuesday.
Dali Mpofu was arguing against an application for the matter to be postponed in the Johannesburg high court...
