Fossil find reveals moment of tooth about our ancestors and climate change

Two-million-year-old skull is the best evidence yet of a human ancestor evolving as it adapted to a changing climate

It was Father’s Day in 2018 when a student helping to excavate a quarry in the Cradle of Humankind unearthed what has since been dubbed the “big daddy” of SA human fossils.



Samantha Good, a Canadian anthropology student, was on her hands and knees in the Drimolen main quarry on Sunday, June 17, when she unearthed a tooth...