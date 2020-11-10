R65m: that’s how much it cost to show how poorly our Grade 4s read

Education department says the global test is an opportunity to assess whether its policies are bearing fruit

SA’s participation in an international study assessing pupils’ ability to read with meaning has cost R65m.



These figures, released publicly for the first time, are contained in a document titled “Setting reading benchmarks in South Africa”, which was published on the basic education department’s website on November 5...