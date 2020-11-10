R65m: that’s how much it cost to show how poorly our Grade 4s read
Education department says the global test is an opportunity to assess whether its policies are bearing fruit
10 November 2020 - 20:17
SA’s participation in an international study assessing pupils’ ability to read with meaning has cost R65m.
These figures, released publicly for the first time, are contained in a document titled “Setting reading benchmarks in South Africa”, which was published on the basic education department’s website on November 5...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.