Watch your step! Feathery ruse earns hard-to-spot eggs a spot of protection

Conservationists come to the rescue of camouflaged plover eggs in the sand of a busy south coast beach

10 November 2020 - 20:19

A little reminder on a beach on the south coast will hopefully save two little creatures from big feet or excited little paws.

A pair of white-fronted plovers did what is natural to them and laid their tiny eggs in a slight indentation in the sand last week. ..

