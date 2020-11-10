Watch your step! Feathery ruse earns hard-to-spot eggs a spot of protection
Conservationists come to the rescue of camouflaged plover eggs in the sand of a busy south coast beach
10 November 2020 - 20:19
A little reminder on a beach on the south coast will hopefully save two little creatures from big feet or excited little paws.
A pair of white-fronted plovers did what is natural to them and laid their tiny eggs in a slight indentation in the sand last week. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.