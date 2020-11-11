News

Cyril doubles down on ‘conflict of interest’ claim over protector’s suspension

There’s no way out of the president’s ‘potential vengeance’, Mkhwebane insists as she fights the constitutionality of the impeachment rules

11 November 2020 - 21:20 By Franny Rabkin

President Cyril Ramaphosa has repeated his undertaking that, if he is still mid-court battle with the public protector and is called on to suspend or remove her, he would delegate that job to another member of cabinet. But once the litigation is over, the potential conflict of interest would no longer be there, he said in court papers filed last week.

The president was answering public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s court application to set aside as unconstitutional the rules that have been adopted by parliament for the impeachment of the heads of Chapter 9 institutions. ..

