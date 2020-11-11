News

Kimi Makwetu: mom kept me on my toes and dad warned me about my job

A month before his death, he reflected in an interview with Business Day on his 13 years in the AG's office

11 November 2020 - 21:23 By Claudi Mailovich

Outgoing auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has died.

In a statement his office announced his death on Wednesday afternoon...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Kimi Makwetu: mom kept me on my toes and dad warned me about my job News
  2. Regional conflict threat looms as Mozambican insurgency grows News
  3. Cyril doubles down on ‘conflict of interest’ claim over protector’s suspension News
  4. Neighbour from hell courts disaster after reign of terror News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
Pfizer's '90% effective' Covid-19 vaccine looks positive, but many questions ...
X