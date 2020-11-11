Omotoso loses application for leave to appeal decision not to grant him bail
11 November 2020 - 11:09
Rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso has lost his application for leave to appeal a decision by a Port Elizabeth high court judge not to grant him bail.
Passing down judgment on Wednesday morning, judge Phillip Zilwa said there were no reasonable prospects another court would come to a different conclusion...
