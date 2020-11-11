News

Regional conflict threat looms as Mozambican insurgency grows

There are ‘definite’ signs of escalation, with countries in the region ‘running out of patience’ with their neighbour

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
11 November 2020 - 21:21

A rocket attack by Tanzanian security forces on suspected insurgent bases in Mozambique and calls by Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF on the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to honour mutual military assistance agreements have sparked fears of a regional conflict.

The Mozambican government is fighting an increasingly deadly war with insurgents in that country’s northern, gas-rich Cabo Delgado province...

