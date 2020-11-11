Regional conflict threat looms as Mozambican insurgency grows
There are ‘definite’ signs of escalation, with countries in the region ‘running out of patience’ with their neighbour
11 November 2020 - 21:21
A rocket attack by Tanzanian security forces on suspected insurgent bases in Mozambique and calls by Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF on the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to honour mutual military assistance agreements have sparked fears of a regional conflict.
The Mozambican government is fighting an increasingly deadly war with insurgents in that country’s northern, gas-rich Cabo Delgado province...
