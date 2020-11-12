News

Contract with Gupta-linked company not about state capture: ex-Denel boss

12 November 2020 - 17:39

Every decision was taken in the best interests of the company and not to advance state capture.

This is according to Stephan Burger, former Denel Land Systems (DLS) CEO, who told the state capture commission that decisions he took — including the controversial award of a contract to Gupta-linked company VR Laser (https://www.timeslive.co.za/politics/2019-03-19-denel-joint-venture-with-company-owned-by-gupta-ally-made-no-sense-state-capture-commission-told/) — were with the company's interests at heart...

