News

Firm linked to slain Stanley Khanyile loses assets to state

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
12 November 2020 - 11:56 By Ernest Mabuza

The high court in Grahamstown (Makhanda) has granted the NPA's Asset Forfeiture Unit a final forfeiture order of about R19m against assets that were the alleged proceeds of tender fraud.

In a statement on Thursday, the National Prosecuting Authority said the order follows the arrest in August of two senior former government officials and a businessman...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Firm linked to slain Stanley Khanyile loses assets to state News
  2. SPECIAL REPORT | How fallen leaves led investigators into bedroom of 'killer ... News
  3. Kimi Makwetu: mom kept me on my toes and dad warned me about my job News
  4. Regional conflict threat looms as Mozambican insurgency grows News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X