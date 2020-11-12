How fallen leaves led investigators into bedroom of 'killer caretaker'

A seemingly innocuous pile of leaves lies alongside a woman's corpse, holding the key to solving the identity of the killer, exactly where she died and, ultimately, who she was.



This sounds like the stuff American prime-time crime shows are made of, but it is exactly what happened this year when crack police detectives used leaves to solve the murder of a Jane Doe who was found dumped in Sunnyside, Pretoria. Her body wrapped in a sheet and curtain...