Legal eagles ready to swoop if racism flares up over Diwali fireworks
The Hindu Maha Sabha says the move is proactive, as it calls on Hindus to mark the festival virtually due to Covid-19
12 November 2020 - 19:35
The governing body for Hindus in SA has lined up a team of lawyers to tackle incidents of racism that may arise over the use of fireworks during Diwali.
The Festival of Lights will be observed around the world on Saturday. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.