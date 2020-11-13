Charges 'vague and embarrassingly thin': fired deputy national police commissioner
Bonang Mgwenya slams disciplinary hearing process as 'irregular and unlawful'
13 November 2020 - 12:35
Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Bonang Mgwenya, who was fired on Friday (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2020-11-13-deputy-national-police-commissioner-fired/), has described her disciplinary hearing as illegal and unlawful.
National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole announced that he had sacked his deputy, who is facing criminal charges including money laundering and fraud, after she was found guilty at an internal disciplinary hearing...
