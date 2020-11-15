Fatal foursome: Four provinces account for 71% of new Covid-19 cases in SA

From November 1 to 12, there have been 17,909 new cases of Covid-19, with 12,727 coming from just four provinces

As President Cyril Ramaphosa warned last week that South Africans needed to take care to prevent a second wave of Covid-19, it emerged that four provinces accounted for nearly three-quarters of new cases since November 1.



From November 1 to 13, there were 20,257 new cases recorded, with 14,147 coming from Gauteng, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. The four account for 71% of the new cases...