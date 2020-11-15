I was in first SA Covid-19 vaccine trial and I still feel fine
2,100 South Africans took part in a global clinical Ox1Cov-19 trial five months ago. We spoke to one of them
15 November 2020 - 18:34
Nearly five months after becoming one of the first South Africans to receive a potential Covid-19 vaccine, Junior Mhlongo says he is in good health.
Mhlongo is one of 2,100 South Africans from across Gauteng who took part in a global clinical Ox1Cov-19 Vaccine VIDA Trial...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.