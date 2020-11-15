I was in first SA Covid-19 vaccine trial and I still feel fine

2,100 South Africans took part in a global clinical Ox1Cov-19 trial five months ago. We spoke to one of them

Nearly five months after becoming one of the first South Africans to receive a potential Covid-19 vaccine, Junior Mhlongo says he is in good health.



Mhlongo is one of 2,100 South Africans from across Gauteng who took part in a global clinical Ox1Cov-19 Vaccine VIDA Trial...