Nursing hierarchy injects bullying and harshness into the workplace: study

Student nurses verbally abused and left to carry the can by their senior colleagues

15 November 2020 - 18:35

Nurses are often referred to as the backbone of the health-care system, but trainee nurses in public hospitals are often left with feelings of neglect, anxiety and discouragement, a new study has revealed.

This has nothing to do with the amount of work that they have to do. Their  negative feelings emanate from ill-treatment by senior colleagues who are meant to be their role models...

