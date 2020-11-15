News

Perfect storm: SA gangs stronger than ever after filling the vacuum during lockdown

Hardened gangs feed impoverished communities, leading to the recruitment of thousands of new members

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
15 November 2020 - 18:34

Government’s Covid-19 lockdown fuelled an explosion of gangs across SA who deliberately targeted schoolchildren for recruitment.

Backed by leading SA gang experts, research by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC) reveals how police brutality, job losses, rising poverty and the closure of schools created the “perfect storm” for gangs...

