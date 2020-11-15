Perfect storm: SA gangs stronger than ever after filling the vacuum during lockdown

Hardened gangs feed impoverished communities, leading to the recruitment of thousands of new members

Government’s Covid-19 lockdown fuelled an explosion of gangs across SA who deliberately targeted schoolchildren for recruitment.



Backed by leading SA gang experts, research by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC) reveals how police brutality, job losses, rising poverty and the closure of schools created the “perfect storm” for gangs...