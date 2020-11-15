You’re in luck, Cyril, half of SA would still vote for the ANC tomorrow

Ipsos’s latest poll shows that though it has lost some ground, the party’s supporters are optimistic

Eight months into the Covid-19 pandemic, four in 10 South Africans feel the country is moving in the wrong direction and three in 10 people are in the dark about the future.



This is according to an Ipsos poll released on Friday, which also showed that if South Africans were asked to go to the polls the next day, 50% would vote for the ANC. This is a drop of five percentage points since the previous Ipsos survey in November last year. ..