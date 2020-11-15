News

You’re in luck, Cyril, half of SA would still vote for the ANC tomorrow

Ipsos’s latest poll shows that though it has lost some ground, the party’s supporters are optimistic

15 November 2020 - 18:32

Eight months into the Covid-19 pandemic, four in 10 South Africans feel the country is moving in the wrong direction and three in 10 people are in the dark about the future.

This is according to an Ipsos poll released on Friday, which also showed that if South Africans were asked to go to the polls the next day, 50% would vote for the ANC. This is a drop of five percentage points since the previous Ipsos survey in November last year.   ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Nursing hierarchy injects bullying and harshness into the workplace: study News
  2. I was in first SA Covid-19 vaccine trial and I still feel fine News
  3. Perfect storm: SA gangs stronger than ever after filling the vacuum during ... News
  4. Fatal foursome: Four provinces account for 71% of new Covid-19 cases in SA News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...

Related articles

  1. Mmusi Maimane trends as SA weighs in on DA by-election losses Politics
  2. Solly Msimanga cries 'freedom' after being elected Gauteng DA leader Politics
  3. DA has some ‘soul searching’ to do after losing ground in by-elections Politics
  4. ANC upbeat ahead of 2021 elections after by-elections boost: Fikile Mbalula Politics
  5. ANC emerges stronger, DA biggest loser after by-elections Politics
X